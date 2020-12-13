Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 33,230 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) by 362.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 14.13% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $480,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.15. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $57.14.

