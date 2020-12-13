Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 127,221 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 465.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 127,221 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in TELUS by 100.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in TELUS in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

TU opened at $20.10 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

