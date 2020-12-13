Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.79% of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,564,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $32.98 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75.

