Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE NWG opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.40. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

