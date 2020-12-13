Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 38,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,715,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

EAGG stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $57.30.

