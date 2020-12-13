Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 33.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

