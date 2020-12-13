Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.33 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 93.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $43.62.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

