Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.18 Million in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,457,000 after buying an additional 850,870 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,195,000 after buying an additional 356,925 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,543,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,365,000 after buying an additional 763,533 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $128.03 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $131.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.56.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

