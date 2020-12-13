Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) by 525.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 13.74% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of TTT stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $66.16.

