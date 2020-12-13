Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth $157,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $50.23 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

