Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,657 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,740,000. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares during the period.

GOEX stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $40.98.

