Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 9.80% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 190.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $40.87 on Friday. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $41.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61.

