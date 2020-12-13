Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.32% of Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBUY. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 91,496 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,497,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,993,000.

Shares of GBUY opened at $91.46 on Friday. Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $91.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.95.

