Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $205,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2,320.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.54.

