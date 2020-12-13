Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VFMV opened at $88.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.68.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.