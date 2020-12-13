Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 23.18% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RAFE. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 45,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares in the last quarter.

RAFE stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

