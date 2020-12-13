Jane Street Group LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 7.22% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UST stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.32. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $80.86.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

