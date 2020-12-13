Jane Street Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.47% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 139,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 71.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 50,126 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at $882,000.

Shares of HDMV stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.89.

