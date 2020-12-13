Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,045 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.19% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $1,075,000.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23.

