Jane Street Group LLC Buys 67,146 Shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) by 375.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,146 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 5.15% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF alerts:

GRNB opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.71. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.