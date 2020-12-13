Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 91.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 15,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11,905.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 66,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $87.86 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $89.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.77.

