Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF (NASDAQ:RFAP) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 23.17% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RFAP opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Asia Pacific ETF has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $55.84.

