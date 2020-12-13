Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 92,383 Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUBD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 140,434 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after buying an additional 95,423 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,601,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 56,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 37,281 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $26.86 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98.

