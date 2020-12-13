Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

TIGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

