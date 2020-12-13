Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 25,053 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $970,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MINC opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $49.12.

