Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.21.

JACK stock opened at $89.39 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $94.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,036 shares of company stock worth $257,448 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

