iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) by 971.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,331 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.83% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 250.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $777,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of EWI opened at $29.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $30.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.