iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,533 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,016,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 557,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 282,452 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $4,721,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 125.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 223,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $3,698,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.00. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $24.20.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

