iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) Stake Reduced by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,070 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.67% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 320,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 214,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 202,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTB opened at $52.39 on Friday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.