iRhythm Technologies’ (IRTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. BTIG Research upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.00.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $224.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.15 and a beta of 1.78. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $274.21.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,169 shares of company stock valued at $15,619,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 81,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.