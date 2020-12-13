Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,362 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CGW opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

