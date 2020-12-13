Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 287,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 23,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 78,441 shares during the period.

PCY stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $30.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

