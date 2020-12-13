International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IGT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.31.

NYSE:IGT opened at $14.74 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

