Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFS. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intercorp Financial Services from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Intercorp Financial Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

IFS opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.53. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 24,442 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 436,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 224,304 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,695,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,473 shares during the period. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides financial products and services in Peru. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking, including consumer; payroll deduction; cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, and other consumer loans; and mortgage loans, as well as credit cards.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.