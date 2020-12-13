Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stake Boosted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 195.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,875 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

INSP stock opened at $196.64 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.76. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $3,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at $417,631.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $514,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,444.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $20,577,030. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

