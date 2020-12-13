Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £15,200 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).
Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.02) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.85. ULS Technology plc has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £50.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) Company Profile
