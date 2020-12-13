Insider Buying: ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) Insider Buys £15,200 in Stock

ULS Technology plc (ULS.L) (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £15,200 ($19,858.90).

Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 78.40 ($1.02) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.85. ULS Technology plc has a one year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £50.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

