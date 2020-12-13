Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a P/E ratio of -427.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $73.23.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 370.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

