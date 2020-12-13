Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.25.
Shares of Inogen stock opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $850.66 million, a P/E ratio of -427.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $73.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inogen by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,017,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,656,000 after purchasing an additional 64,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 369,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 360,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 370.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 242,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 191,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
