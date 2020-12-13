Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,419 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIPR stock opened at $161.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.39. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $164.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIPR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

