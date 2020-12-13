Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Infinera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Wegleitner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,081.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $170,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,601 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 268.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

