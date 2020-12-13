IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IDYA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $30,417.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $10,928,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

