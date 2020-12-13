HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 59.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,760 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of HollyFrontier worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HFC opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.68. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.75.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

HFC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

