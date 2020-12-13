Head-To-Head Survey: Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) vs. New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR)

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) and New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harley-Davidson and New Dover Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harley-Davidson 0 10 8 0 2.44 New Dover Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus target price of $35.57, indicating a potential downside of 6.54%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than New Dover Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harley-Davidson and New Dover Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harley-Davidson 2.53% 12.61% 1.84% New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harley-Davidson and New Dover Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harley-Davidson $5.36 billion 1.09 $423.64 million $3.36 11.33 New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than New Dover Capital.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats New Dover Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson brand to third-party financial institutions. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

New Dover Capital Company Profile

New Dover Capital Corp. manufactures and sells custom V-twin motorcycles. The company offers its products through dealers in the United States and Canada. It also operates an online store for parts and accessories, including forward controls, machine gas caps, complaint engines, and billet headlights. New Dover Capital Corp. was formerly known as Ultra Motorcycle Company LLC and changed its name to New Dover Capital Corp. in August 2007. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Mira Loma, California. As of May 2001, New Dover Capital Corp. is in reorganization.

