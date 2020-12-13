Head-To-Head Survey: First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) vs. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Horizon National and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 3.12 $440.91 million $1.66 7.72 Southern First Bancshares $107.64 million 2.47 $27.86 million $3.58 9.61

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. First Horizon National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Horizon National and Southern First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 2 9 1 2.92 Southern First Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Horizon National presently has a consensus price target of $12.58, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.36%. Given First Horizon National’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 23.18% 7.78% 0.79% Southern First Bancshares 18.93% 10.65% 0.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.8% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Horizon National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Horizon National beats Southern First Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; investment and financial advisory services; and wealth management services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of January 17, 2020, the company operated approximately 270 branches under the First Horizon Bank brand in the Southeast United States; and 29 offices in 18 states across the United States under the FHN Financial brand. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through ten retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; two retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

