Head-To-Head Survey: Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) vs. Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Global Water Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Water Resources pays out 290.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Utilities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Global Water Resources has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Essential Utilities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Essential Utilities and Global Water Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36% Global Water Resources 1.08% 4.10% 0.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Essential Utilities and Global Water Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $889.69 million 13.12 $224.54 million $1.47 32.37 Global Water Resources $35.47 million 9.25 $2.22 million $0.10 145.20

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Global Water Resources. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Water Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Water Resources has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Essential Utilities and Global Water Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00 Global Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Utilities presently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Essential Utilities’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Essential Utilities is more favorable than Global Water Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Global Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Global Water Resources on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc., a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

