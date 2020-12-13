Head-To-Head Review: DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) versus Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Online Vacation Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $14.20 billion 2.09 $554.63 million $1.66 47.98 Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.64 $2.93 million N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 3.07% 10.16% 5.00% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

DSV Panalpina A/S has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for DSV Panalpina A/S and Online Vacation Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 4 6 0 2.60 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Online Vacation Center on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers. It also provides road freight services, such as part and full loads, groupage, specialized transport, packaging and labeling, and document handling services, as well as online services comprising track and trace services. In addition, the company offers logistics solutions for automotive, consumer products, healthcare, high-tech, and industrial sectors; and inventory management solutions. Further, it provides project transport services, such as industrial projects, renewable energy, government logistics, ship charter, and air charter services; and warehousing services. The company was formerly known as DSV A/S and changed its name to DSV Panalpina A/S in September 2019. DSV Panalpina A/S was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.