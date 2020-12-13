Head-To-Head Contrast: Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) & Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $257.19 million 4.66 $23.80 million $0.17 38.29 Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fortuna Silver Mines and Paradigm Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 4 4 0 2.50 Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus price target of $9.12, suggesting a potential upside of 40.15%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.6% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Paradigm Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines 8.97% 2.96% 2.05% Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Miraflores, Peru.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

