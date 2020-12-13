Head-To-Head Comparison: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) versus Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) and Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Dunxin Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Levi Strauss & Co. $5.76 billion 1.41 $394.61 million $0.97 21.12 Dunxin Financial $17.13 million 1.78 $6.78 million N/A N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Levi Strauss & Co. and Dunxin Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Levi Strauss & Co. -1.90% 7.10% 1.92% Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and Dunxin Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Levi Strauss & Co. 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $20.44, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given Levi Strauss & Co.’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Levi Strauss & Co. is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Levi Strauss & Co. has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunxin Financial has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Dunxin Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co., and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery. The company sells its products through third-party retailers, such as department stores, specialty retailers, third-party e-commerce sites, and franchisees who operate brand-dedicated stores; and directly to consumers through various formats, including company-operated mainline and outlet stores, company-operated e-commerce sites, and select shop-in-shops located in department stores and other third-party retail locations. It operates approximately 3,000 retail stores and shop-in-shops. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

