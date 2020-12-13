Head to Head Comparison: Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) & Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Laxai Pharma (OTCMKTS:LAXAF) and Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Laxai Pharma and Pacific Ethanol’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pacific Ethanol $1.42 billion 0.28 -$88.95 million ($1.40) -4.23

Laxai Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Ethanol.

Volatility and Risk

Laxai Pharma has a beta of 3.42, meaning that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Laxai Pharma and Pacific Ethanol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laxai Pharma N/A N/A N/A Pacific Ethanol -6.30% -21.49% -8.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Laxai Pharma and Pacific Ethanol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laxai Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Ethanol 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pacific Ethanol has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.72%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than Laxai Pharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.1% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by institutional investors. 93.0% of Laxai Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pacific Ethanol beats Laxai Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laxai Pharma

Laxai Pharma, Ltd. offers contract research services in the United States. It provides integrated services across the drug development spectrum. The company focuses its services in the areas of biostatistics, data management (EDC, Hybrid, and Paper), CDISC consulting, medical writing, monitoring, regulatory, drug safety, and related training programs. The company was formerly known as Nexgen Biofuels Ltd. and changed its name to Laxai Pharma, Ltd. in February, 2010. Laxai Pharma, Ltd. is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities, including four plants located in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and five plants in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

