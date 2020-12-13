Head to Head Comparison: Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and SOS (NYSE:SOS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -36.67% 11.19% 4.72% SOS N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Blucora and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than SOS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of SOS shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Blucora has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blucora and SOS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $717.95 million 0.88 $48.15 million $1.85 7.14 SOS $46.65 million 0.29 -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Summary

Blucora beats SOS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, gift cards, retirement investment accounts, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

