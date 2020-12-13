Head to Head Analysis: Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) and Airborne Wireless Network (OTCMKTS:ABWN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jumia Technologies and Airborne Wireless Network, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 4 1 0 2.20 Airborne Wireless Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.83, indicating a potential downside of 66.34%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Airborne Wireless Network.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Airborne Wireless Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $180.10 million 16.17 -$253.89 million ($3.41) -11.18 Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A -$76.68 million N/A N/A

Airborne Wireless Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airborne Wireless Network has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Airborne Wireless Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -120.62% -135.39% -71.35% Airborne Wireless Network N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats Airborne Wireless Network on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Airborne Wireless Network

Airborne Wireless Network, a development stage company, focuses on developing, marketing, and licensing a fully-meshed high-speed broadband airborne wireless network by linking aircraft in flight. It focuses on developing Infinitus, a high-speed broadband airborne wireless network that would enable participating aircraft to act as an airborne repeater or router, sending and receiving broadband signals from one aircraft to another. It intends to sell broadband wireless bandwidth to the telecommunications companies and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Ample-Tee, Inc. and changed its name to Airborne Wireless Network in May 2016. Airborne Wireless Network was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Simi Valley, California.

